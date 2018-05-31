A Leitrim bungalow with spectacular sea views. No really

As table-quiz fans know all too well, Leitrim has, at 4km, the shortest coastline of any Irish county.

Tullaghan in the north of the county is on that spectacular coastline – with a beach that’s a magnet for surfers and near enough to three lakes to make it a popular spot for holidaying fishermen.

A bungalow now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Draper – its full address in this rural area is Tullaghan, Co Leitrim – owns a slice of that coast, and enjoys panoramic views of the sea, surrounding countryside and across Donegal Bay.

Owned by a Belfast-based family, it has been a holiday home for about 10 years,and the fishing waders hanging neatly in the detached garage gives an indication of their leisure interests in the area.

They upgraded the four-bed house, putting in new windows and doors, a new bathroom and smart kitchen, and generally redecorated throughout, keeping the house in good condition for their visits. Most rooms have picture windows to maximise the views – even the utility room – while glazed doors set in glazed panels in the living room open out to the patio,, with the beach just a few steps away.

Tullaghan is 30km from Sligo town and the agent Ken Draper is Sligo-based. He says that while Tullaghan is a popular holiday spot with many properties owned as second homes by Northerners, that given the condition of the renovated bungalow, its size at 120sq m, the good internal accommodation and its commutable proximity to Sligo town, it is possible it will also appeal to buyers looking for a family home in a stunning location.

The weakness of sterling, more than any talk of Brexit, has, he says, seen a reduction in the number of potential buyers in the area from north of the Border.

The Ber is D2 which might prompt new owners, especially if they are buying it as a permanent residence, to take measures to improve its energy efficiency.

Outside the grounds and driveway on the triangular shaped site have been mostly gravelled over for easy maintenance.

Tullaghan, Co Leitrim, is for sale seeking €295,000.