A friendly site to behold on popular Park Avenue for €3.25m

Glenmore is large, imposing but not at all intimidating. A friendly, redbrick house set back from Sandymount’s Park Avenue, it has been home and hearth to a family with seven children since 1982.

The windows have been replaced, bathrooms and a conservatory added but, maintenance and care apart, not much has been changed in the vendors’ 36-year residency.

Glenmore has, the vendors say, been a lively and more than accommodating family home. But families grow and spread their wings and the time has come to downsize.

At the Sandymount Village end of Park Avenue, Glenmore is double-fronted and sits facing a sweep of gravelled driveway, large monkey puzzle tree, Magnolia and other, smaller garden shrubs. Rear and side gardens have pear, plum and apple trees inside high walls supporting loganberries. A collection of rear outhouses include a large, original garage with pit. This is where there is scope to extend or rebuild, subject to planning permission.

Cornicing

On two levels with a return, Glenmore’s floor area covers 275sq m (2,960sq ft). Period features have been maintained throughout with cornicing, architraves, ceiling plasterwork, fireplaces and deeply inset doors all intact. Doors to the entrance porch and hallway have ornate, leaded glass and the inner hall has under stair storage fronted by panelled woodwork. A small study on this floor has the enviable peace of garden views.

The high-ceilinged kitchen has garden views and will likely be modernised by a new owner. A small, separate breakfastroom and a 25-year-old, tiled conservatory overlook the gardens.

A delightful long, decorative window on the stairs to the return has inset, green leaded glass. Four of the five bedrooms have original fireplaces.

Elsewhere on Park Avenue number 78, much larger and refurbished, is on the market for €3.8 million. In April, number 11 sold for €4.1million and last December number 69 sold for €3.75 million, according to the property price register.