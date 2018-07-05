A Dalkey three-bed that won't cost an arm and a leg - but you will need €575k

St Begnet’s Villas is one of Dalkey’s secret addresses. Situated just off Hyde Road and adjacent to Cuala GAA Club, this estate of former council houses is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the hubbub of Dalkey village but at a comfortable remove from its thronged bars and eateries.

Number 47 is a mid-terrace, three-bed, one-bath property, with 97sq m/1,044sq ft of floor space, that was renovated in 2014. The works included upgrading the insulation throughout. It now has a respectable C1 Ber rating.

The owners retained the overall footprint of the house. From a gravelled and south-facing front, the long livingroom, to the left of the hall, now has an insert fire and white oiled oak laminate floors.

This leads through to the bright kitchen which has been opened up to accommodate a good-sized island unit and has direct access to the garden. While north-facing, it gets evening sun because the property isn’t overlooked to the rear. There are just a few houses to the back and these give way to the playing fields of the GAA club.

On the other side of the hall is a home office that extends the depth of the house and includes a utility area with a discrete space to dry clothes out of sight.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two good-sized doubles and a roomy single. These share a small shower room. There is scope, subject to planning, to extend out to the rear, and possibly upgrade the back bedroom into a master with en suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Number 47 last sold in June 2010 for €367,500, now it is asking €575,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

Number 91, a three-bed, one bath, end of terrace with 75sq m/807sq ft , is seeking €545,000 through the same agent.

Another architect-designed, three-bed end of terrace house on the same road with 100sq m/1,076sq ft, is seeking €575,000 through agent Vincent Finnegan.

Earlier this year number 68, another three-bed mid-terrace sold for €560,000 while number 63 sold for €605,000.