A big and bright Sandymount home for €1.325m

Tritonville Road in Sandymount features a melange of house types, dating back from Georgian times right into this century with its modern units. Number 90 is home to solicitor Jane Daly, who purchased the house in 2009 and undertook the renovation of the property with the addition of a new two-storey extension designed by architect Peter Roberts.

“While it was quite nicely done, the layout was a bit bizarre: the only shower was off the kitchen and the loo was out the back,” says Daly.

The extension created a breakfast area to the rear of the kitchen, with the addition of a pitched roof – to add both light and a sense of space – and a principal bedroom and bathroom overhead on the return.

In addition, the original windows and front door were resealed, and the fireplaces opened up and treated to minimise heat loss. The house now spans 180sq m (1,940sq ft) over two floors.

At hall level lie the original dining and drawingrooms, with both now being used as living spaces. Both have original fireplaces – the room to the front has a stove insert.

To the rear, in the extension, is the principal bedroom with a new en suite alongside.

At garden level are two pretty and decent-sized bedrooms; the one facing the road looks out on to a beautiful eucalyptus tree.

Garden

To the rear are another bathroom and the kitchen-cum-breakfastroom. This room feels brand new despite being completed almost a decade ago. This opens out to the rear garden, which Daly overhauled almost two years ago.

The garden extends to 24m (80ft) and is laid out on three levels, with limestone paving and two grass areas. As the grass is artificial– Daly is allergic to real grass – it is incredibly low-maintenance, with an added practicality of Daly’s kids being able to “play outside year-round in the garden with not a bit of muck in sight”.

The family, who are moving just around the corner, and have placed their home, in turnkey condition, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.325 million. Along the road, number 72, at 128sq m (1,378sq ft), sold in 2018 for €1.26 million, and in 2015 number 81, at 235sq m (2,529sq ft), sold for €1.595 million.