1930s Blackrock four-bed with room on top for €1.45m

A 1930s house near Mount Merrion Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin, was given a thorough modern makeover in 2014: extended and refurbished, it has oak floors, smart modern bathrooms and principally, a large, bright kitchen/diningroom spanning the width of the rear of the house.

The 185sq m (1,991sq ft) semi-detached four-bed also has a 30sq m (322sq ft) converted attic, and is now for sale through Lisney for €1.45 million.

A timber electronic gate opens into a gravelled front garden with space to park two cars and a granite path to the front door. There’s a tiny study off the left of the oak-floored front hall, and two modest-sized walnut-floored livingrooms on the right. They have matching sandstone fireplaces, fitted shelving and are connected by glazed double doors.

The rear livingroom opens straight through a wide arch into the dining side of the slightly L-shaped open-plan kitchen/living/dining area at the rear of the house. The diningroom overlooks the back garden through floor-to-ceiling windows; glazed folding doors open out to the patio from the kitchen.

Open-plan kitchen and dining area

One of the property’s livingrooms

Modern bathroom

The kitchen is floored with beige tiles, has an island unit and a polished black granite top, a glossy black Aga set into a brick chimneybreast and a large black American fridge.

There’s a wide patio outside which steps down on to an artificial lawn bordered by raised flower beds. There’s another patio area and a shed at the bottom of the garden, which backs on to The Elms development off Merrion Avenue. From the garden, you can see that the extension is attractively clad in teak.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms: the main double bedroom has a fully-tiled en suite, Sliderobes and a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the back garden and the roof of the extension – if it were railed, this could be converted to a balcony. The attic, up 10 steep steps, could be used as another double bedroom.

Grove Avenue is the part country/part city road that links Mount Merrion Avenue to Stillorgan Park, with Avoca Avenue and Glenart Avenue off it. Number 4 Grove Avenue is close to the Mount Merrion end.