New SCSI president targets flawed planning process

The newly elected president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Irelandhas called for the planning process to be streamlined in the wake of Apple’s decision to pull plans for its data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

Des O’Broin, a quantity and project-management surveyor, told the society’s agm that the planning process was impeding not just foreign direct investment here but also other housing and infrastructural projects that were all interlinked.

“We are a very open economy, but planning is one element which is in our control. The fact that Apple could plan, build and operate a data centre in another country before it even got to a hearing in Ireland is damning,” O’Broin said, referring to the technology company’s data centre in Viborg, in Denmark.

O’Broin added that planning difficulties make up just one of several obstacles to tackling the housing crisis that need to be addressed urgently. “ In addition to the shortage of suitable land at reasonable cost there are the huge uncertainties in our planning system around density and height, as well as a failure to introduce clear, unambiguous guidelines to remove some of the subjectivity around planning decisions.”