New real estate degree to tackle skills shortage

The return to economic growth and consequent rise in construction and property sector activity is obviously a welcome development, but latest figures indicate that the availability of talent across the property and construction sector is a growing concern.

Just this week the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland/PwC construction market report flagged an undersupply of skills as a serious constraint to continued output. The number of surveyors experiencing skills shortages has increased by 7 per cent in the last six months to 81 per cent of all surveyors.

The immediate need is clearly within the construction sector, where much of the talent has been lost to emigration, but as projects complete there are obvious further requirements for skilled property managers, valuers and negotiators .

The announcement this week of a new degree course in real estate is therefore timely. The part-time BBS in real estate has been developed by IPAV (Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers) and Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT).

Starting from September, it runs over three semesters and takes 15 months to complete. Designed to support both those already working in the sector and newcomers, the degree is acquired through a combination of weekly interactive online classes and monthly lectures at AIT. The qualification is a follow-on to Level 7 from IPAV’s existing Level 6 higher certificate in real estate.