New five-star family hotel room opens in Dublin

Family friendly

The five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin has a new family-friendly option opening this month. The interconnecting king and twin bedroom space is perfect for the whole clan, accommodating up to two adults and two children. With some plush extras including a 48-inch TV and Nespresso machine, and a turndown treat of cookies and milk before bed for smallies, staying in the capital with kids just got a whole lot more accommodating. Family room rates start from €571 per room per night, including breakfast, for two adults and two children under 12. conraddublin.com

The River Club restaurant and bar at the River Lee Hotel has opened a new Harvest Carriage on its terrace

River Club cool

Inspired by the history of luxury train travel and the heritage of the Cork and Muskerry Light Railway, the River Club restaurant and bar at the River Lee Hotel has opened a new Harvest Carriage on its terrace. Decorated with autumn foilage, the installation is designed to emulate the romance of rail travel. An overnight stay for two with signature locomotive cocktails and small plates in costs from €179 per night. theriverclubcork.ie

Honouring heritage

Armagh welcomes the return if its Georgian Festival next month, celebrating the Cathedral City’s history and heritage. From November 27th – December 1st, the programme of 40 events includes the Great Georgian Banquet at Palace Demesne, where guests will step back in time to experience an 18th century Venetian-themed dining experience, and the Saturday night Light Show to wow the whole family. See visitarmagh.com for the full list of events.

Winning big

Mount Juliet Estate is celebrating a double win for its foodie offering in recent weeks. The Lady Helen Restaurant won Best Dining Experience at this year’s National Hospitality Awards, while also retaining its Michelin Star status at the Michelin Star 2020 Awards in London. Under chef John Kelly, the restaurant has become a major draw for guests to the five-star hotel, alongside its excellent facilities for golfers. mountjuliet.ie