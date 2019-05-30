Nearly 700 new homes under way in Co Wexford

Currently about one in six new homes sales in Wexford is a new build, says Colum Murphy of estate agent Kehoe & Associates.

There are close to 700 new homes under construction in about 20 different developments across the county, says Tim Enright, chief executive of Wexford County Council.

The activity is most concentrated in Wexford town where there are some 400 units currently being built, with about half that number under construction in Gorey, and another 100 new homes under construction in soon to be bypassed Enniscorthy, Enright says.

A feather in Gorey’s cap is its Hatch Lab, where many of those commuting to Dublin hot desk for one or two days a week, thanks to its offer of high-speed broadband from three different suppliers.

Launching next month 6km north of the town is Taobh na Coille, a boutique development of just eight four-bed, semi-detached homes with garages, at Kilanerin. Just 2km from the motorway prices start from €325,000 through Mooney Property Consultants.

Detached property

Mill Quarter is a large development of three-, four- and five-bed homes, that will comprise 150 units when complete. In phase one 40 of its 70 units are sold. Prices for a three-bed semi start from €270,000, from €300,000 for a four-bed semi and €330,000 for a four-bed detached property through agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella.

The new homes market is attracting traders down from Dublin, Murphy says. They still want a sizeable house of 185sq m (2,000 sq ft) but that is A-rated and with a smaller garden.

Spring View on the Carnew Road launches mid summer with the first 14 houses in an estate of 58 complete. Three-bed semis will range from €295,000 to €345,000 while four-bed detached homes start from €375,000 through agent Lambert McCormack Property.

Estuary View: kitchen and dining area

The bedroom of a new build in Estuary View

But the lion’s share of the choice is in Wexford town. Estuary View is a development of 24 units at Crosstown, on the north side of the river where four-bed bungalows start from €345,000; three-bed semis from €235,000 and four-bed semis from €275,000, through Kehoe & Associates

Across the road is Crosstown Manor, a small scheme of nine four-bed detached houses. Bungalows start from €399,500 and the two-storey properties are €375,000. On the other side, opposite Wexford Golf Club, and on an elevated site with views across the estuary and the south coast towards Rosslare is Roxborough Manor at Mulgannon where there is planning for 180 houses. Phase one comprising 54 houses is almost complete but there are a couple of three-bed, end-of-terrace units from €215,000.

A new build in Roxborough Manor in Mulgannon. Phase one comprising 54 houses is almost complete but there are a couple of three-bed, end-of-terrace units from €215,000

Further south in Rosslare Strand, whose popularity with Dublin holiday makers has earned it a reputation as Ireland’s Hamptons, Rushbrook is a small development of just 10 four-bed, detached properties that launches next month. Situated a walkable 1.5km from the beach, prices have yet to be confirmed.