Looking to change pace? Eight properties to tempt you to a new life

What: Woodview, Tinahely, Co Wicklow see myhome.ie

How much: €299,000

Why: Artist Gillian Deeney had passed by this pretty cottage near Tinahely many times but it was only when she had sold up in Wexford and was looking for a new challenge that she spied that it was for sale. That was 14 years ago and in that time she has transformed the three-bed house to make it as light as possible, flooring it in pale, light-reflecting tiles throughout, installing glazed doors, new windows and rooflights so that Woodview feels like it could be in the Med. It comes with a separate studio and stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Standing on an acre of grounds the house dates from the late 1800s. It has been fully renovated and the light-filled interior includes a sittingroom with woodburning stove, an airy kitchen, conservatory diningroom and a main bedroom suite on the ground floor.

Contact: Sherry FitzGerald Myles Doyle

Daly’s Bar, Ennistymon, Co Clare

What: Daly’s Bar, Ennistymon, Co Clare See myhome.ie

How much: €240,000

Why: Your very own quaint Irish pub, complete with long bar, old Guinness signs and an open fireplace to sit around for a session will tick the boxes for some city escapees. Daly’s Bar in the picturesque and popular tourist town of Ennistymon in north Clare has all of the above. Owned by Marie Daly, daughter of the renowned matchmaker Willie Daly of Lisdoonvarna fame, the premises would be suitable to adapt as a cafe or Airbnb premises, subject to necessary planning permission. The pub has been renovated in recent years, as have the upper floors which are currently arranged as accommodation. Ennistymon is a seven-minute spin to the beach at Lahinch, the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren are within easy reach and Shannon airport is a 45-minute drive. The town’s other attractions include the country’s first official National Steiner School, Mol an Oige. Property prices in Clare had remained low since the recession, but are now beginning to pick up a little, according to Diarmuid McMahon of agents Sherry FitzGerald McMahon. Daly’s Bar has been on the market for over a year and is getting some interest, he says, mainly from people looking for a change of lifestyle.

7 Old Monastery Road, Roundstone, Co Galway

Where: 7 Old Monastery Road, Roundstone, Co Galway

Seemyhome.ie

How much: €195,000

Why: This three-bed semi may not immediately look like anyone’s idea of a rural idyll, but the development, constructed in the late 1970s, is based next to Michael Killeen Park, a small craft centre. Today, three of the four workshops in the park, which was built on the grounds of an old Franciscan monastery, are occupied. In all, it’s an intriguing opportunity for someone with a creative bent who may want to head west. The property has easy access to the adjacent bay, while inside you’ll find an airy kitchen, living/diningroom with sea views, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Contact: DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers, 091 866 708

Killowen, Castletown, Co Wexford

Where: Killowen, Castletown, Co Wexford

See myhome.ie

How much: Guiding €550,000 prior to auction on June 28th

Why: If a traditional slice of the sunny southeast appeals, this old world farmhouse needing complete renovation could be a good place to start. The three-bed house, built in 1820, has been left largely unbothered by modernisation, yet still has a bounty of original features, among them lime-rendered walls, ornate fireplaces and cut window granite sills. There are a number of outbuildings too.

The 55 acres of farmland has been farmed until recently and boasts plenty of potential (there’s also a resident peacock on site). Located on the Wicklow/Wexford border, the farm is 3km from sleepy Castletown village and 4km from Clogga beach.

Contact: O’Neill Flanagan Estate Agents, Tel: 0402 36783.

Halfdoor B&B Doolin, Casey Auctioneers

Where: Halfdoor BnB, Doolin, Co Clare

See myhome.ie

How much: €410,000

Why: This half-door B&B is already a thriving business, and next to all the Wild Atlantic Way action in the tourist hotbed of Doolin. Locals might recall it as the former home of the Lazy Lobster seafood restaurant. Now, the cottage-style house boasts five bedrooms (a twin, a standard double, a queen double and a king double), as well as a spacious diningroom and sunroom. At the rear of the secure car park is a shed, converted into a chalet for staff accommodation.

Contact: Casey Auctioneers, Lisdoonvarna, 065 707 4273

The Curlew, Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

Where: The Curlew, Milford Road, Kerrykeel, Donegal

Seemyhome.ie

How much: €250,000

Why: The Wild Atlantic Way certainly makes a change of scene from Ireland’s major cities. TV fans might recall the Curlew seafood cafe form the RTÉ series Tastes Like Home, and the establishment is already well-known in Donegal. The property overlooks the Mulroy Bay, near the Fanad Peninsula and the delightful seaside town of Portsalon. Buzzy Letterkenny is 25km away. There is scope for a potential owner to live on the premises, as there are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. All equipment, fixtures and furniture included.

Contact: Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey, 074 912 2211

Teach Johnny, Inisboffin, Donegal

Where: Teach Johnny Inisbofin Island, Gortahork, Donegal

How much: €99,950

See myhome.ie

Why: If taking a step back from modern life appeals, have a look at this restored two-storey house of the northwest coast of Donegal. The house is comprised of five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, sittingroom and diningroom, and has many traditional features including tongue and groove walls and a wood-burning stove. There are stunning views from the front of the house. There are five restaurants and four bars on the island to enjoy, as well as a selection of official looped walks, two Green Coast-awarded beaches, a dive centre and equestrian centre.

Contact: REA McIlhinney, 074 915 3414

Site, at Dysert, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Where: Dysert, Ardmore, Waterford

See www.myhome.ie

Price: Guide price, €130,000

Why: If you’d prefer a blank canvas (or an even bigger project),this .53 acre site has full planning permission for construction of a split-level dormer dwelling (extended until December 13th, 2019). The site is in Ardmore, a village with a population of just 330 (and the home of the renowned Cliff House hotel). The sea views and proximity to both Youghal and Dungarvan that would make any construction project worth undertaking.

Contact: Brian Gleeson Property, 058 44200