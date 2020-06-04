Lifting the lockdown: A new way of buying and selling houses

Estate agents and clients moving to selective virtual viewings in Covid-19’s wake

Madeleine Lyons

More stringent control of house viewings will cut down on tyre-kickers and nosey neighbours. Photograph: iStock

Next week’s phase of lockdown easing will finally see the stalled property market get back to business. Buyers and sellers who have been stuck in a holding pattern since mid-March will from Monday resume marketing, viewing, valuing and surveying properties.

But the new guidelines for safely accessing properties and interacting with agents mean the property industry in 12 short weeks has changed dramatically.

