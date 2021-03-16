Leading estate agent Geralyn Byrne dies unexpectedly

The death has occurred of Geralyn Byrne, one of Dublin’s leading estate agents. A senior sales director with estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, Ms Byrne (62) drove the biggest residential property deals in the Dublin 6 area for decades. Widely known and respected within the property industry, Ms Byrne covered the capital’s most exclusive suburbs, including Ranelagh, Dartry, Rathgar and Rathmines, and was frequently behind the multimillion-euro sale or purchase of premium luxury homes in these areas.

Ms Byrne died unexpectedly at her Ranelagh home on Monday night. The news has shocked colleagues within the property sector. Mark FitzGerald, Sherry FitzGerald’s chairman, said: “Geralyn lived in a modern world yet possessed an old-fashioned duty of care. Her gentle manner belied a steely resolve on behalf of her clients. Her work ethic was phenomenal and her negotiating skills legendary. We, her friends in Sherry FitzGerald, are truly devastated.”

A Dublin native, Ms Byrne attended college in UCD and went on to study property in the College of Commerce, Rathmines. She joined Sherry FitzGerald in 1987, one year after it had been established by Mark FitzGerald and Philip Sherry, and went on to open the first Sherry FitzGerald branch office in Terenure with Clair Cullinan in March 1989.

Ms Byrne was known for her tireless work on her clients’ behalf, and earned a reputation as a fearless negotiator. She traded multiple properties for generations of families and forged friendships with many of the clients she sold for. She was informally referred to as the Property Queen of Dublin 6. She also blazed a trail for women in the auctioneering profession, which for many years was male dominated, and she will be remembered for her unwavering support and generosity to younger colleagues making their way.

Ms Byrne is survived by her husband Greg Ryan, children Jack, Anna and Mike, sister Moya and brother-in-law Michael.