Jargon, missing digits, errors: Navigating the Property Price Register
Database has improved transparency in the market but has flaws
The Property Price Register has undoubtedly given a much-needed quantitative insight into the Irish property market – but it has its flaws. Photograph: Getty Images
It was hailed as revolutionary when introduced in 2012 and has undoubtedly given a much-needed insight into the Irish property market.
No longer do residential property buyers and sellers have to second-guess what an estate agent is telling them about sale prices; now it’s there in the price register.