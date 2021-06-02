Irish-built Sky Pool: Would you swim 10 storeys up, hanging between two high-rises?

Ballymore’s landmark pool in the spotlight as Londoners take a dip on hottest day of 2021 so far

A very special new swimming pool has just opened - one the world has never seen before. Video: Reuters

 

Amazing, or nauseating? London’s Sky Pool – a swimming pool suspended between two buildings 10 storeys up – has divided opinion.

London, like Ireland, basked in warm weather over the weekend, with Monday clocking the UK’s hottest temperatures of the year so far, at 24.6 degrees. Aerial footage posted on Twitter by the BBC showed some residents of the building enjoying the dizzying amenity.

The pool spans the 14m gap between Embassy Gardens’ Legacy Buildings at Nine Elms, next door to the United States’ new London embassy and near the regenerated Battersea Power Station. Ballymore, the Irish-based property group behind the development, has billed the pool as a world first.

Sky Pool: the amenity spans the gap between two exclusive residential blocks next to the US embassy in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Sky Pool: the UK recorded its hottest temperatures of the year so far on Monday. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Sky Pool: the amenity was built by Ballymore Group. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty
Sky Pool: Ballymore has billed the suspended pool as a world first. Photograph:Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty
The structure is, the developer says, the largest single piece of load-bearing acrylic in the world. It was made in Colorado and shipped thousands of kilometres to Nine Elms, before being unveiled earlier this year.

Anxious Twitter responses to footage of Sky Pool swimmers posted by the BBC ranged from “I’m terrified just looking at it” to “Nope. No. Never”. Other users focused on housing inequality and highlighted that the pool is only open to residents of exclusive, higher-cost blocks in the development.

