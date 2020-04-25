Your lockdown home: Make small changes, keep on recycling

After weeks of lockdown, who isn’t thinking of making a few changes around the house once restrictions are lifted? Rather than planning a big costly change, there are small things that will make a difference, such as moving furniture and pictures to new locations to give a fresh feel to a room.

Many of us have beautiful objects in our home that we almost never notice, simply because they are always in the same place. Give them a little TLC – wash or polish them, and do a little rearranging so they can be enjoyed in a new setting.

A neglected armchair moved to a new spot, with a lamp nearby to brighten the space, could create a new zone for relaxing. You might be spending more time in rooms or spaces you normally neglect, so a cosy chair such as one of Neptune’s easy-going Long Island designs or something from the stylish Olivia and Eva collections can add a bit of comfort.

Keep on recycling

It’s good to know that there’s a way to dispose of what you’ve Marie Kondo-ed. Householders can bring a wide range of items to the Civic Recycling Facility at Ballyogan, Co Dublin. It is open seven days a week and accepts a wide range of domestic items and materials, from white goods – washing machines, fridges and small kitchen appliances – to light bulbs, gas canisters, items of furniture and electronic equipment.

A full list of what is accepted, and what’s not, can be found at dhttps://www.dlrcoco.ie/recycling-wastelrcoco.ie/en/recycling-waste/recycling-centres/ballyogan-recycling-park, where a leaflet on items and charges can be downloaded.

The facility is run by Thorntons Recycling on behalf of Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council. The charge is €30 for a carful, €60 for the contents of a small van or trailer and €100 for a medium-sized van.

Weekday hours are from 8.30am to 5.30pm with Saturday opening at 9.30am and Sunday at 10.30am.

Maser for the Mater

Maser’s Homebird painting for raffle

Homebird is the latest work from graffiti aritst Al Hester (Maser), who is planning to sell the painting to raise funds for the Mater Foundation with an online raffle. The sky-blue canvas is his tribute to self-isolating. “We are homebirds,” says the artist. “The phrase . . . regularly describes a softer side to people. Except in times like these. Now it is a word that describes group action and strength towards positive change.” Home is “not just a place to share moments with family or friends, it is a place that keeps us safe. It is our lifeline.”

People enter by donating an amount, however small, on Gofundme, and the raffle will take place live his instagram on Friday, May 1st.