What state are Ireland’s 62,000 holiday homes in post-lockdown?
For owners revisiting their properties after lockdown, some surprises may await
A converted stone barn which sleeps six people at Grove House, Toe Head near Castletownshend, is among the properties maintained by Beacon Properties.. Photograph: Anne Minihane
For holiday homeowners, travel restrictions have meant many haven’t visited their property in months. With the usual Halloween, Christmas, mid-term or Easter trips all scuppered, how were homes being maintained, and what can owners expect when they can start revisiting from next week?
There are over 62,000 holiday homes in Ireland, according to the last census. With 11,288 dwellings, Donegal occupied first place in homes used for recreation or leisure, according to the figures, followed by Kerry (8,056), Cork county (7,202), Wexford (6,629) and Mayo (4,855).