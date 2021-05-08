What state are Ireland’s 62,000 holiday homes in post-lockdown?

'If you don’t have someone looking after your house there will be a few surprises I’m sure': What can owners expect when they start revisiting their properties from next week?

For holiday homeowners, travel restrictions have meant many haven’t visited their property in months. With the usual Halloween, Christmas, mid-term or Easter trips all scuppered, how were homes being maintained, and what can owners expect when they can start revisiting from next week?

There are over 62,000 holiday homes in Ireland, according to the last census. With 11,288 dwellings, Donegal occupied first place in homes used for recreation or leisure, according to the figures, followed by Kerry (8,056), Cork county (7,202), Wexford (6,629) and Mayo (4,855).