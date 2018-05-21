What sold for about €410k in Clontarf, Dalkey, Portmarnock and Dingle

Apartment 10, Merchamp, Seafield Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom duplex apartment with approximately 93sq m (1001sq ft) of living space that includes an airy livingroom with fireplace.

Asking: €370,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: 11%

Agent: Quillsen

68 St Marnock’s Avenue, Portmarnock, Dublin 13

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of updating, close to the village and with a good-sized back garden.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: Noel Kelly Auctioneers

53 The Crescent, Fortfield Square Terenure, Dublin 6

Spacious two-bedroom, second-floor apartment in popular block with secure underground parking and a balcony big enough to dine out on.

Asking: €415,000

Sold: €408,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Townhouse, Strand Street, Dingle

Substantial terraced house in need of refurbishment in the centre of Dingle, with rear access and potential to develop subject to planning.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: FitzGerald & Associates

9 Sorrento Heights, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Large one-bedroom apartment with far-reaching views over Dalkey towards Dublin Bay.

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €405,000

Difference: 25%

Agent: Hunters