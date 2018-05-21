What sold for about €410k in Clontarf, Dalkey, Portmarnock and Dingle
On this budget, people bought apartments in prime spots and a refurb in Co Kerry
10 Merchamp on Seafield Road, Clontarf, had an asking price of €370,000 and sold for €410,000
Apartment 10, Merchamp, Seafield Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom duplex apartment with approximately 93sq m (1001sq ft) of living space that includes an airy livingroom with fireplace.
Asking: €370,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: 11%
Agent: Quillsen
68 St Marnock’s Avenue, Portmarnock, Dublin 13
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of updating, close to the village and with a good-sized back garden.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Noel Kelly Auctioneers
53 The Crescent, Fortfield Square Terenure, Dublin 6
Spacious two-bedroom, second-floor apartment in popular block with secure underground parking and a balcony big enough to dine out on.
Asking: €415,000
Sold: €408,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Townhouse, Strand Street, Dingle
Substantial terraced house in need of refurbishment in the centre of Dingle, with rear access and potential to develop subject to planning.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: FitzGerald & Associates
9 Sorrento Heights, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Large one-bedroom apartment with far-reaching views over Dalkey towards Dublin Bay.
Asking: €325,000
Sold: €405,000
Difference: 25%
Agent: Hunters