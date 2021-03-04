What a work-from-home space should cost: Converted attic, garden office or spare room

The pandemic has changed the world of work forever. A shift to home working that was taking decades happened overnight. Working from home, at least partially, is here to stay. So how can you adapt your home to make it work?

You probably don’t miss the commute, but you probably miss the separation of work and home. Circumstances forced us to deal with competing work and family priorities in ways that have made our homes chaotic and left us depleted. But when normality returns, with more permanent home working an option, creating a dedicated workspace can pay dividends for our health, our productivity and even the value of our homes.