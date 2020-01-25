Turn over a new sheet: eight fresh bedlinen looks to try

Five star luxury linen

For a seriously slumber-inducing set-up that will help you float off to sleep choose Frette’s crisp selection, the Italian brand beloved by some of the finest hotels in the world. Pictured is its Couture Airy, available at Bottom Drawer at Brown Thomas. The 460-thread count jacquard in a super-king duvet size is currently reduced 40 per cent from €995 to €595 in its winter sale. A sheet set, with top and bottom sheets and matching pillowcases is similarly reduced. Scattered about it is a selection of faux fur cushions, down 46 per cent from €125 each to €67.50.

Subtle prints from Ikea

Ikea

If you like your bed linen to remain simple then this subtle new print Prakybracka, dropping at Ikea at the start of next month, is a new design that brings the tiniest of colour washes to your bed. A double quilt cover and pair of matching pillowcases costs €40. While shopping consider also investing in a new mattress; memory foam mattresses to mould to the contours of your body or pocket sprung for even temperature support. Its top of the range Hokkasen is a pocket sprung design that costs €499 and will transform the quality of your shut-eye.

A headboard to call your own

Anthropologie

If you share your sleeping quarters with a blanket hog then make this the year you resolve to change your sleeping habits. With its double arched, velvet upholstered headboard inspired by the Indian Raj, this palatial Genevieve bed, €1660, ex mattress, from Anthropologie, can help you to introduce some cross continental thinking to your bedroom. It clearly shows two distinct headboards, one for you, one for your beloved. Scrap the double or king-size duvet in favour of the Scandinavian standard, two large single duvets so neither of has to share. Co Monaghan-based Silver Hill’s sumptuously smooth, finely-finished duck down duvet is a lightweight option that at 13.5 tog is insulating enough for winter use. A single costs €145, ex delivery.

Pattern all the way

Emma J Shipley

If you love to swaddle yourself in rich patterns then UK-based illustrator Emma J Shipley’s Palms collection is for you. The hand-drawn design is printed onto a 200-thread count cotton sateen duvet cover. The double is reversible and costs about €127. There’s also velvet fringed square cushions, about €74, and a bolster style in the same luxurious cotton velvet, from about €64. The selection of pillowcases ranges from squares, now about €39, oxfords, about €39 and standard housewife styles, now about €27. When you fancy a change there’s a Rousseau print on the other side so you can mix it up a bit.

Turndown Japanese

Christy

Bring a little oriental flavor to your bed with this indigo-blue Orizuru bed linen from Christy. Inspired by traditional Japanese crane designs it brings a modern twist to the look with its intense colour palette on the face adding on-trend drama to dreamtime. On its reverse is a coral dot that freshens the overall look. A double size, reversible design, with a 180-thread count that is made from 100 per cent cotton, is reduced online from about €77 to €61, ex delivery.

A fresh look for less

Penneys

You can inject some sunshine hues into your sleep set-up with a visit to your local Penneys where this cheap and oh so cheerful Protea print double duvet set costs a very affordable €16. The cushions in contrasting colours cost from €8 each while the faux plants start from €6 per pot.

Jazz it up

Oxendales

An easy way to jazz up your bedroom is to add a geometric print like this Content by Conran print, a 200 thread count duvet and pair of housewife pillowcase set, €60, from Irish online company Oxendales Ireland. Its moody mélange of blues also brings a fashion flavor to bed time.

Get real with French linen

Maison des Vacances

Linen is a luxuriously divine fabric to sleep between so why not treat yourself to the small but perfectly formed collection at French home brand Maison des Vacances. The heavy woven duvet cover comes in a choice of seven muted colours with a double size costing €210. A pair of matching housewife pillowcases costs €98. Both are ex delivery.