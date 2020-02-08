Think pink: nine ways to blush up your home

1. ROSE-TINTED FLOOR LAMPS

The Design Seeker, Suzie McAdam’s new Monkstown Crescent store, offers ideas to mine aplenty in its jewel-toned treasures. In one panelled nook you can try several sofas for size and comfort. From left to right is Ardmore Design’s Zambezi limited edition sofa in printed cotton, €6,223, a Jonathan Adler’s Bacharach sofa in champagne velvet, €3,995, and Gubi’s CDC seating in garnet red velvet, €3,473. The walls behind them are painted in Zoffany’s Tuscan Pink and show how all these shades work with the hue. The vintage bamboo mirror is €2,500. While there, check out the rose-coloured, mouth-blown glass floor lamps by Magic Circus Editions, one of several new, exciting brands she’s bringing to the Irish market. Others include London-based lighting design company Bert Frank, German industrial designer Ingo Maurer and Italian furniture maker Saba Italia. thedesignseeker.com

2. PERCH ON THESE

Normann Copenhagen

These Circus pouffes by Normann Copenhagen are inspired by traditional Moroccan designs. These by Simon Legald are upholstered in deep pile velvet and come in two sizes. The smaller has a seat of 40cm and stands 46cm high, and costs €455 from UK-based Amara, while the larger seated size is 60cm in diameter and only 35cm high. It costs about €660, ex delivery from The Finnish Design Shop. amara.com; finnishdesignshop.com;

3. A TOUCH OF NEON

The Stratford

Neon lighting creates a focal point out of the stairwell of the mezzanine level of The Stratford Hotel in East London. The graphic strokes of pink neon-coloured light turn stairwell to the mezzanine level into la vie en rose. This boldy simple work is by Danish studio Space Copenhagen and could just as easily work in a hallway or basement where it will add impact and ambiance. thestratford.com; spacecph.dk

4. DUSTY PINK CURVES

Oliver Bonas

The new season furniture line at Oliver Bonas includes this on-trend curved Luna sofa in a dusty pink. The Dublin store does not do furniture but you can order it to be delivered to the Belfast store. While this sounds like a hassle it means that you pay sterling prices for your purchases – which amount to almost half of what the prices the Dublin shop is charging. The sofa will set you back about €763 while the hand-painted Iro cabinet will cost about €669. Delivery of either or both to Dublin will cost about €195. oliverbonas.com

5. FLOOR IT IN SOFT PINK

Natural Flooring

Give your bedroom a womby feel with a calamine pink carpet underfoot. It will make the space feel cosier on cold nights and will feel far nicer to step out onto on winter mornings. It also turns the visual temperature up a few degrees, in a way a grey carpet simply doesn’t. This 100 per cent wool jacquard flat weave is from the Natural Flooring on Leeson Street Upper’s Haute Couture range and costs €95.60 per sq metre, inclusive of felt and fitting and VAT. naturalflooring.ie

6. SWEETNESS AND LIGHT

Home Sense

If you’re looking for interesting and affordable accent pieces then head to Home Sense where its stylist Diana Civil, whose clients include Harrods, Dulux and John Lewis, suggests dialing down the sweetness of this candy pink set up with metallic accessories, like the coral glow, €34.99, pictured. She has also selected offbeat coloured objects like a peach pear, €3.99, a sofa in a salmon shade, €799.99, and to contrast pouf in a pineapple yellow, €54.99. homesense.ie

7. PULL UP A PRETTY STOOL

Littlewoods

If you want to give a practical present that will let your loved one put his or her feet up and costs only marginally more than a Valentine’s card then opt for this Kaikoo kids footstool in a cheery cherry pink love heart print from Littlewoods Ireland, €19, ex delivery. It is upholstered in a polyester fabric, stands just 25cm high and is 45cm wide. When the loved-up moment has passed you could get a piece of toughened glass cut to set atop it and turn it into a drinks table. littlewoodsireland.ie

8. PUCKER UP

Melody Rose

This kissing couple series is by London fine bone china brand Melody Rose. It includes a range of plates with a gold trim from 17cm side, about €41 each, to 27cm dinner, about €55 each, and also comes in a striking option with either a raspberry or cobalt rim, about €55 each. These, along with its accompanying tea set, can be ordered through Dublin-based The Wedding Shop. weddingshop.ie; melodyrose.co.uk

9. ILLUMINATED SCREEN

Veronese

This sculptural set piece is a light that looks like a screen. The Paralight by Isabelle Stanislas is a standing lamp made of brass that features a sheet of rose-coloured textured Murano glass making it tactile as well as statement making. This kind of sleek French polish doesn’t come cheap. The piece, which measures 162cm high is 93cm long and 60cm, costs €25,900, ex delivery from the luxe Paris-based maison. veronese.fr