Rose walls and candy cabinets: how to put your home in the pink

Home Front: New cabinets from Ikea, a statement auction chair and making a bathroom less clinical

Orna Mulcahy

Ivar cabinets with grey mesh doors from Ikea, €80 each.

Ivar cabinets with grey mesh doors from Ikea, €80 each.

 

If the urge to tidy up your space is strong after lockdown, consider these new mesh-covered cabinets from Ikea’s Ivar range. The range of shelving systems and cupboards has been going strong for more than 50 years, with fresh updates from time to time – in this case, with its steel locker-style units and double fronted cabinets fronted in grey mesh doors.

The tall unit – pictured here set in an Ivar frame-painted candy pink – is perfect for narrow spaces and screening stuff that doesn’t need to be on display. With space to play with, you could group several side by side, say in a utility room, hallway or landing, while the lower, double-fronted cabinets would be useful in an office setting to take box files and more.

Either way, the unit will accommodate all kinds of clutter and allow air to circulate through its grey mesh doors. The cabinets cost €80 and will be available from August at Ikea stores and online.

AT HOME WITH ADAM’S

This upholstered Victorian is estimated at €250-€350 from Adam’s auction house.
This upholstered Victorian is estimated at €250-€350 from Adam’s auction house.

Adam’s auction house is easing itself back into business with an At Home sale on Sunday with bids invited online or by telephone. There will be space for a few people to attend in person too, though the saleroom’s virtual viewing tool will take you right into the St Stephen’s Green showroom and whizz you around the lots of furniture, silver and art. There is plenty of handsome furniture to be had such as this shocking pink upholstered Victorian armchair estimated at €250-€350. Also worth viewing are several small-sized dining, tea and breakfast tables, cabinets and bookcases, a large amount of silverware and some fine porcelain parrots. See adams.ie

THE SMALLEST ROOM

Edinburgh Undermount Open Washstand, priced at €1,845. Ashcroft Rectangular Box Tray, medium, €53.
Edinburgh Undermount Open Washstand, priced at €1,845. Ashcroft Rectangular Box Tray, medium, €53.

Now that we’re all spending more time washing our hands, it could be time to rethink the smallest room in the house. Here, dusty pink walls team nicely with a charcoal grey panelling to create a bathroom that’s anything but clinical. The oak wash stand from Neptune adds a timeless feel with its turned legs and dresser-style open shelves. It’s a calm ensemble that would bring a downstairs loo right up to the mark. Edinburgh Undermount Open Washstand, priced at €1,845; Ashcroft rectangular box tray in charcoal, €53. Brunswick bronze wall Light, €77. See Neptune.com for Irish stockists.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.