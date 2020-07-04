Rose walls and candy cabinets: how to put your home in the pink

If the urge to tidy up your space is strong after lockdown, consider these new mesh-covered cabinets from Ikea’s Ivar range. The range of shelving systems and cupboards has been going strong for more than 50 years, with fresh updates from time to time – in this case, with its steel locker-style units and double fronted cabinets fronted in grey mesh doors.

The tall unit – pictured here set in an Ivar frame-painted candy pink – is perfect for narrow spaces and screening stuff that doesn’t need to be on display. With space to play with, you could group several side by side, say in a utility room, hallway or landing, while the lower, double-fronted cabinets would be useful in an office setting to take box files and more.

Either way, the unit will accommodate all kinds of clutter and allow air to circulate through its grey mesh doors. The cabinets cost €80 and will be available from August at Ikea stores and online.

AT HOME WITH ADAM’S

This upholstered Victorian is estimated at €250-€350 from Adam’s auction house.

Adam’s auction house is easing itself back into business with an At Home sale on Sunday with bids invited online or by telephone. There will be space for a few people to attend in person too, though the saleroom’s virtual viewing tool will take you right into the St Stephen’s Green showroom and whizz you around the lots of furniture, silver and art. There is plenty of handsome furniture to be had such as this shocking pink upholstered Victorian armchair estimated at €250-€350. Also worth viewing are several small-sized dining, tea and breakfast tables, cabinets and bookcases, a large amount of silverware and some fine porcelain parrots. See adams.ie

THE SMALLEST ROOM

Edinburgh Undermount Open Washstand, priced at €1,845. Ashcroft Rectangular Box Tray, medium, €53.

Now that we’re all spending more time washing our hands, it could be time to rethink the smallest room in the house. Here, dusty pink walls team nicely with a charcoal grey panelling to create a bathroom that’s anything but clinical. The oak wash stand from Neptune adds a timeless feel with its turned legs and dresser-style open shelves. It’s a calm ensemble that would bring a downstairs loo right up to the mark. Edinburgh Undermount Open Washstand, priced at €1,845; Ashcroft rectangular box tray in charcoal, €53. Brunswick bronze wall Light, €77. See Neptune.com for Irish stockists.