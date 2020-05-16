Recovered beauties: a vintage armchair will have your back

Home front: These chairs have weathered many fashions and can be upholstered to suit your décor

The best-selling armchairs at Acquired, in Portlaoise’s The Store Yard, are Italian mid century, says owner Domhnall O’Gairbhai

The best-selling armchairs at Acquired, in Portlaoise’s The Store Yard, are Italian mid century, says owner Domhnall O’Gairbhai

 

Antique armchairs offer a great way to mix and match styles, says interior designer Eoin Lyons of interior architecture practice Lyons Kelly. “They’ve already weathered many fashions, offer comfort and can be upholstered to suit your decor.”

Eoin Ryan of Straffan Antiques says 19th century springs and horsehair are far more comfortable to sit on than any modern foam seat. He reupholsters, rewebs, reties springs and even washes and dries horsehair in the chairs that he sells.

“What makes these chairs special is their proportions, the quality leather, the overhaul of inner springs done onsite in our workshop, and the historical connection to Williams & Gibton, one of Dublin’s finest early 19th-century furniture makers,” he explains. The pair costs €7,500.

What makes these Straffan Antiques chairs, € 7,500 for the pair, special is their proportions, the quality leather, the overhaul of inner springs done onsite in our workshop, and the historical connection to Williams & Gibton, one of Dublin’s finest early 19th century furniture makers, says Eoin Ryan
Straffan Antiques chairs, €7,500 for the pair,

For good lumbar support, Johnston Antiques has a fine Irish Georgian wingback for sale. Made in 1740,  the fine carved mahogany seat has carved head arms, claw and ball feet and a horsehair seat, and costs €9,500.

Seat surgeon Fergal Grogan, of Daly Antique Services, gets to see inside every single seat he restores. One way to tell a good chair is to look at its legs, he says. “Legs that are shaped in two or three directions show quality.”

For sheer comfort and design he says Howard of London is the best there is.

“Centuries before Scandinavian chairs made headlines these were made using the cutting edge technology of their day. They offer shape, comfort and the right amount of packing, all made of natural materials. The result is the original pure luxury,” says Grogan.

Favoured by the world’s top decorators, a pair can sell for €16,000 and upwards.

The Georgian Gillows Lyre is the original easy chair, says Chantal O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan Antiques. A mahogany-framed pair that Grogan reupholstered in green leather are priced at €17,500. Made in 1813 they were for use in a library, she explains.

“They are phenomenal to sit into,” Grogan says, explaining that being Georgian their design tends towards the plain and so works really well with modernity.

The best-selling armchairs at Acquired, in Portlaoise’s The Store Yard, are Italian mid-century, says owner Domhnall O’Gairbhai.

Interior designer Roisin Lafferty likes a masculine chair. She bought the orange swivel George Mulhauser Mr chair for a client at Killian McNulty’s The Vintage Hub.
Interior designer Roisin Lafferty likes a masculine chair. She bought the orange swivel George Mulhauser Mr chair for a client at Killian McNulty’s The Vintage Hub.

He says men and women shop differently for seats. “Women go for softer colours while men focus on dark timbers like rosewood and leathers in tan, black and burgundy,” he said.

Interior designer Róisín Lafferty of Kingston Lafferty likes a masculine chair. She bought the orange swivel George Mulhauser Mr chair for a client at Killian McNulty’s The Vintage Hub.

Niall Mullen’s pair of 1930s Belgian art deco chrome frame leather seats, €4,500 per pair, with on-trend cream piping could be considered gender neutral. It’s about era and decor mash-ups, says Mullen.

Niall Mullen’s pair 1930s Belgian art deco chrome frame leather seats, € 4,500 per pair
Niall Mullen’s pair 1930s Belgian art deco chrome frame leather seats, € 4,500 per pair

iada.ie; lyonskelly.com; dalyantiqueservices.com; osullivanantiques.com; straffanantiques.com; acquired.ie; niallmullenantiques.com; nigelhowardcreative.com; thevintagehub.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.