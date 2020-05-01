Now is the time for that wardrobe detox

We are all adjusting to our new way of living at home. While there’s a lot to get used to there’s also a lot to be grateful for. There is less rushing around to activities and commitments and it’s also a great time to finally get around to small household chores. One project Ihad long been putting off was a closet clear out. To help get me motivated, I chatted with award-winning personal shopper and wardrobe detox specialist Angie Daly.

Commit

Now is the ideal time to say goodbye to winter woollies and make space for those summer favourites. But a closet detox can seem like a daunting project that most people like to long finger. Where is the best place to start?

“You need to commit to it,” says Daly. She recommends setting aside a couple of hours, putting on your favourite music, lighting some scented candles and telling the rest of the family not to disturb you. “If you can’t commit to a couple of hours split it up section by section and tackle it over a week.”

It’s also a good idea to make sure you have everything you need to hand. Invest in some clear plastic storage boxes for storing away seasonal pieces. Some bin bags for anything you are going to get rid of or donate and a good supply of hangers. There’s nothing worse than starting a job and not having everything you need to hand.

Let it go

This exercise is about making space, and you need to be prepared to get rid of a few things. Daly suggests that if you have a pile of items you are unsure about, ask yourself the following questions: Is it flattering? Does it fit you correctly? If the answer to these questions is no, then you need to get rid of it.

The other thing to consider is whether the pieces work for your lifestyle. “For example, if you are a stay at home mum with small kids then a wardrobe full of business suits aren’t going to get much wear,” she explains.

If pieces are old or damaged, you should get rid of them, even if they are in good condition you could donate them or pass them on to a friend. If they are very good pieces, you could consider selling them.

Organise

Once space has been made, you need to organise your wardrobe so you can easily find everything. Daly recommends a two-step approach. “Firstly, you need to group all of your clothes by type,’ says Daly. You should put all of your dresses together, all of your trousers in another section and so on. Once you’ve grouped everything, you should hang them back in your wardrobe by colour. Daly recommends starting with the lightest and working your way through to the darkest shade.

“Invest in velvet hangers,” says Daly. This is probably the single best space-saving tip, and one that I’ve tried it myself. Wooden and padded hangers take up a considerable amount of space. By swapping them for the skinny velvet version you will greatly increase your hanging space. Many chain stores sell them, and they are also available to order online.

To maximise the space you have, figure out precisely what you need to hang and what can be folded. Hang up anything made out of easily-creased material, such as cotton and linen. Blouses, skirts, dresses, trousers, jackets and blazers are best kept on hangers, while knitwear and more durable shirts can be folded.

Stowaways

Under-bed storage boxes that you can slide out when you need them, are an excellent option for shoes. “It’s important you can see what you have, out of sight out of mind,” Daly warns. Consider swapping your shoe boxes for clear plastic versions or if you are very organised, take a picture of the shoes and stick it to the outside of each box.

For accessories, make the most of wall space by using hooks and pegs to hang up handbags, scarves, ties and hats. They can also attach to the back of wardrobe doors to use up as much dead space as possible. Making everything in your wardrobe as visible as possible is crucial to ensuring every item gets used and nothing is left hidden and neglected.

Use dividers to further organise your drawers. Subdivide large drawers or baskets to create compartments to store belts, socks, scarves etc. These can be bought or made and will bring a whole new layer of organisation to your wardrobe.

Once complete not only will you have released lots of warm endorphins, but you’ll have been reunited with new outfits you had forgotten about completely. And best of all, space will be freed up for that shopping spree when you finally get out of the house and into the shops.