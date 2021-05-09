Is your shower a disappointing trickle? Gaff Goddess has the answer

Does it feel like the pressure of your shower has weakened over time? Do you suspect a hair mask would be easier to remove with tears of frustration than the trickle you are receiving?

My dear, I think we are dealing with a clogged shower head. An all too common but easy to fix issue.

You see, all shower heads have a filter that the water meets before it gets to you. Over time it is natural for this to clog with limescale and not allow as much water to pass through, resulting in weakened pressure and a less enjoyable showering experience. Mon Dieu!

So, what can you do about it? Many may assume that a new shower head is the only option, but the answer in fact lies in our kitchen cupboards. As limescale is essentially deposits of calcium carbonate, we need to use her kryptonite to dispel her. Enter distilled white vinegar. Isn’t she gorgeous? The wonder woman of the home. Her divine acidic qualities make her a fierce competitor for the limescale clogging your shower head and interrupting a wonderful flow.

Supplies needed:

- Distilled white vinegar

- Bowl or sandwich bag (big enough to fit the shower head)

To ensure she can work her magic, we need to give her some time alone with the blockage. She will need a few hours to eat into the mineral deposits and break them down. If it is possible to easily remove your shower head, we can go with a bowl. Fill it with 50/50 vinegar and water, pop the head in, spray side down and leave her soak overnight.

If you cannot remove the head, do not worry, you can work with her in situ. Pop the vinegar/water mix in a plastic bag, and secure onto the shower head with a ribbon, band or tape for easy overnight soaking.

In the morning remove the head from the bag or bowl, run some hot water through it, and your shower head should be back to her glorious old self. You may need to do this treatment a couple of times a year. While you are here, it is also useful to tighten the shower hose fittings at each end as leaks from these are common and can also affect the pressure.

Note: Vinegar is not a fan of plating, so check your shower head can handle her first! Safe is chic.

Laura de Barra, aka the Gaff Goddess, is a property manager, author and She-IY enthusiast from Cork, now based in London