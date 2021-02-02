How do I get rid of unsightly cracks in my walls?

Property Clinic: My 22-year-old house has two separate cracks, with one stretching into the roof

It is generally recommended that cracks be monitored over a period of time to see if movement has ceased or if movement is ongoing. Photograph: iStock

I have a question in relation to cracks in the walls of my house. We are in the house 22 years and it was a new build at the time. I have a crack in the wall which stretches up into the roof. There is a similar crack in the adjoining room. They are separate and do not meet in the middle. Is there any way I can get rid of these unsightly cracks? I would be grateful for any advice.

I note from the photos supplied [withheld] that these are quite obtrusive and detract from the property. However, it is very difficult to view any crack (not only by photo) at just one point in time and to make an assessment as to whether or not it is a problem.

It is generally recommended that cracks be monitored over a period of time to see if movement has ceased or if movement is ongoing. You may well be aware by virtue of living in the house that these cracks have not deteriorated for a long time. However, if this is not clear, they should be monitored for a period of six months to ensure there is no further movement. If movement is ongoing, you could well have a problem which will need to be addressed separately.

However, if, as in most cases, the cracks are not deteriorating, this will indicate that the house has reached a state of equilibrium and the cracks can be repaired. Given that your house is 22 years old and taking the cracks’ size and appearance into account, it is highly likely these are no longer active and thus, subject to confirmation that all movement has ceased, can be repaired.

In this respect, the plaster should be removed and the cracks repaired using localised stitching techniques which involve threading suitable metal straps across the cracks at varying centres and recessed into the thickness of the wall. The cracks can then be filled in and the plaster finishes reinstated.

Unfortunately, there will be a risk of some further minor cracks arising in time due to the natural drying out of the plaster. However, the risk of this can be minimised by careful selection of the plaster-type finishes and ensuring that the work is carried out by qualified and skilled tradespeople. For the avoidance of doubt, the repair should be specified by a competent professional and your local chartered building surveyor would be able to assist you with this. – Val O’Brien

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland scsi.ie

