Friends to stay? Here’s nine ways to put them up in style

1. HARVEY NORMAN TWO-SEAT SOFA

This compact two-seat sofa offers a really good night’s sleep thanks to the memory foam mattress secreted within its mechanism. The multi-tasking seat is upholstered in fine Italian leather that comes in 10 different colour options – the pale grey option being the one in stock and if ordered before December 14th can be in your home for the festive season. It opens into a double bed so you can comfortably put up two guests. When folded back into seating position it measures 95cm wide by 200cm long and costs €1,799 from Harvey Norman stores.Harveynorman.ie

2. MADE.COM HARU

Made.com Haru

No room for a sofa bed? Try a compact chair bed instead. UK-based Made.com’s Haru is a slim velvet design that measures 42cm by 77cm by 52cm and when not operating as a flat bed can work as a chair to throw clothes on or as a occasion chair in living room. It comes in eight colour options and in three sofa sizes as well as the chair. The latter costs about €195 while the neatest sofa, which measures just 120cm in width, costs about €344. The same firm also sells a very cool textured Caterpillar day bed that comes in a cheery yolk egg yellow and costs about €440. All ex delivery. Made.com

3. SOFA.COM MABEL

Sofa.com Mabel

A daybed can easily double as overnight accommodation. The Mabel, about €1,233, ex delivery, from UK-based Sofa.com, is a very smartly shaped piece of furniture that will work in contemporary homes as well as fit into period properties. It is upholstered in a charcoal-coloured brushed cotton/linen mix and has foam seat cushions. The bolster support pillow is included in its price, about €879, ex delivery from the UK. Sofa.com

4. BO CONCEPT XTRA

Bo Concept’s Xtra

Bo Concept’s Xtra is a benign-looking footstool that will fit into the corner of a room or to the side of the sofa and expands out to become a folding bed for one. On its own the 42cm high design measures just 70cm across and costs €402 and could be stowed away when not in use. If you want it to function as a piece of furniture then you’ll also need to factor in a cover, which can be ordered in fabric or leather. Prices respectively from €811 and €1,527 and it is available in the Danish design house’s full range of fabrics and leather.Boconcept.com/en-ie/

5. HAMMOCKS

Hammocks from Hostmaker

If your guest is relatively small in stature or light of frame, say a niece or nephew, you could put them up in a hammock. Cork-based Hammocks.ie sell a natural cotton design, much like the one pictured, minus the fringing, a look that was styled by Airbnb property management company Hostmaker for the London Design Festival. Hanging a hammock is almost an invitation to horseplay and needs all sorts of structural supports. Instead invest in a hammock stand that will suspend the bed about one metre off the ground. A colourfully striped hammock and stand costs €180 from the same firm. Hammocks.ie; Hostmaker.com

6. CHRISTMAS-THEMED LINEN

Aldi Christmas-themed linen

Whether bedding down in a spare bed or on a blow-up mattress on the floor you can add some festive fizz to the sleeping arrangements with Yuletide-themed linen. You might be lucky to pick up some of Aldi’s affordable range, which includes brushed cotton sets; single, €11.99; double, €14.99 and king, €17.99, which dropped into stores on about 10 days ago. Dunnes Stores and Penneys also sell smart ranges. Even a red base sheet and flat top sheet under white duvet cover and pillows will add Christmas cheer. Aldi.ie

7. IKEA HEMES DAY BED

Ikea’s Hemes day bed is one of the best-selling pieces in its Ballymun store. It can sleep one as is but if you find yourself with a couple of overnight guests its base can open out to become a double bed. You just have to remember to buy two of its Moshult foam mattresses that stack one atop the other when you don’t need to double up. The bed plus two mattresses costs €430 and you can use the drawers underneath to store additional pillows and bed linen. Ikea.com/ie/en/

8. WALL BED

Wall bed from Wallbeds of Ireland

A Murphy-style wall bed is a smart option in a room mostly used as a study. Pictured is the Classico, a painted finish design by Wallbeds of Ireland. You need a distance range of 2.32m to be able to comfortably open this double bed. This custom design includes a Respa mattress, lights and shelving and costs €5,420. It can be designed and fitted on orders before Friday, November 23rd. Wallbeds.ie

9. SLEEPING BAG

Sleeping bag from DK Rice

Kids love sleeping on the floor so if you’re having a gang of them to stay over the holidays why not gift each his or her own sleeping bag that they can then set up on the floor in a way that suits them. This design pictured is by DK Rice but there are plenty of other options. Argos sells a range with its prices starting from €9.99. The Great Outdoors, for example, has a small selection in blue only for €25 each. Charles Camping has a wide range online from €29.95. Argos.ie; Greatoutdoors.ie; Charlescamping.ie