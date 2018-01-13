Design Moment: Maclaren buggy, 1965

Easy-to-fold buggy an example of how good design can improve people’s lives

Bernice Harrison

 

With baby buggies – or heaven help up us “baby transport systems” as they are often billed – now costing as much as a half-decent second-hand car, Owen Finlay Maclaren’s (1907-1978) simple invention is particularly appealing.

In 1965, the British aeronautical engineer – who had been a test pilot and a designer of aircraft parts, most notably the undercarriage of the Spitfire – was taken with how unwieldy his grandchild’s pushchair was and how difficult it was for his daughter to fold it up. Applying his aeronautical design skills – and just as importantly the materials he was familiar with – he took aluminium tubing and designed two X-shaped hinges to create a lightweight collapsible buggy that could be folded into a narrow, flat shape.

The child sat in a light fabric sling that could also be folded in on itself. Crucially for users with a baby under one arm, collapsing the buggy could be done with one hand and one foot. He patented the design in 1965 and his Maclaren buggy – which revolutionised baby buggy design – was a massive commercial success from the moment it went on sale in 1967.

The design was subsequently refined and improved with brakes and swivelling wheels (like the 21st-century version pictured here) but the basic shape and mechanism remain the same. His buggy is an example of how good design can have a massive impact on lifestyle and behaviour, for example by making public transport more accessible for toddler-toting parents.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.