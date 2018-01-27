Design Moment: American Modern dinnerware, 1937

Without any design or decorative pattern printed on the earthenware pieces, they were instantly regarded as daring and modern

Bernice Harrison

 

In their Guide to Easier Living, published in 1950, prolific US industrial designers Mary and Russel Wright set out to create a primer for how to live covering everything from interiors to entertaining – it’s the sort of lifestyle manual we are so used to these days but then it was as fresh and modern as their designs. No more heavy furniture – Mary is credited with first using the word “blond” to describe light coloured wood furniture – the end to small rooms which separated the dining room for the kitchen, and easy to clean uncluttered surfaces to reduced the drudgery of housekeeping. In the chapter “New Hospitality” they recommend guests should be able to serve themselves from the kitchen counter, and for ease, a host could cook a single pot dish served on everyday dinnerware – not a special service kept for “good use” in a cabinet. By then the US public would have immediately thought of American Modern tableware which Russel designed in 1939.

By the end of the 1950s, when its original manufacture Steubenville Pottery in Ohio ceased its production, it had sold more than 250 million pieces earning it the position of best-ever selling tableware. Made in glazed earthenware the soft curves and biomorphic shapes of the bowls and jugs set it apart as did the muted colours

In seafoam blue, coral, chartreuse, grey, white, and bean brown and the idea that each piece could be mixed and matched to create an informal look. They were to be used both for everyday and for special occasions. Without any design or decorative pattern printed on the earthenware pieces, they were instantly regarded as daring and modern.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.