Decks, patios and other garden construction projects: What do they cost and are they worth it?

It’s that time of year when thoughts turn to building projects in the garden. But with suppliers so busy post-lockdown that many are not even quoting for work, you may need to take matters into your own hands. So, what’s involved and will the job add value to your home? Here are five projects to consider.

Patios

“The patio has become the number one DIY job to do to ready the garden for summer,” says John Maypother of Cabinteely-based The Patio Centre. “Laying it is all in the prep work.” He says most of his clients follow YouTube tutorials.