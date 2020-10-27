Craft and fashion collide in sibling collaboration

The attention-grabbing handwoven rugs are inspired by the Irish countryside

Katie Ann McGuigan and her brother Ciaran on the rugs Xida, Orcal and Jag from the debut collection for Orior. Photograph: Simon Watson

Fashion and furniture meet this month in the debut of a rug collection, the first from the Irish heritage brand Orior, comprising three arresting geometric styles inspired by the colours of the Irish countryside.

A brother and sister collaboration between the award-winning fashion designer Katie Ann McGuigan based in London and her brother, furniture designer and Orior creative director Ciaran McGuigan based in New York, it is their first official project together though they have often consulted each other for their brands in the past.

Made in Ireland, the three handwoven rugs drew from Katie’s research into the landscape work of photographer Perry Ogden for their starting point. As a designer, she regularly references photographers in her fashion collections and her work is known for its innovative approach to pattern.

“In fashion, patterns are mostly repeated on a smaller scale,” she explains. “Creating designs for larger items such as rugs added an element of freedom because of the size and scale. Ciaran and I wanted to make sure that the patterns would grab the attention of the viewer when placed in a home.”

Family-run business

Founded by their parents, Brian and Rosie McGuigan, in 1979 in Newry, Orior continues to be a family-run business with a long-standing commitment to high standards and quality materials.

In May last year Ciaran opened a new US showroom space in Tribeca with a collection of 22 pieces of furniture. For Katie, with over a decade’s experience in the fashion industry, early memories of spending hours in the family workshops informed her love of colour and print.

Each design is hand sketched onto canvas before being hand tufted to create the patterns. All are made in 100 per cent wool with prices ranging from $190-$220 (€160-€186) per sq ft for the standard three styles with customised rugs priced separately by sq ft.

oriorfurniture.com

katieannmcguigan.com

