Chateau style on a shoestring

Channel 4’s prime-time TV series, Escape to the Chateau, had most of us armchair travelling to France and living the big house dream that Angel Strawbridge and her husband, Dick, created for themselves in their 18th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in the Pays De La Loire.

Now Strawbridge is offering to share that sensibility with her interiors debut. The Chateau is a capsule collection, inspired by Strawbridge’s love of art deco and includes curtains, both made-to-measure and ready-made, cushions and bedding in oriental and deco-inspired prints. Standout pieces include the Museum wallpaper, €45 per roll, and matching duvet sets, €70 for a double, that reflect the arts and crafts era beloved by William Morris, and the Deco collection which has an oriental heron motif that works really well in bed linen, €70 for a double set, with matching scatter cushions, €40 each. All can snapped up at Harvey Norman stores or online at harveynorman.ie