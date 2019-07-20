Blooming lovely: eight ways to bring the garden inside

1) Summer’s dusky evenings are full of the fragrant smells of summer blooms with the ensuing darkness cloaking you in the perfume of night stock, jasmine and honeysuckle. It is this dark but fragrant space that is currently inspiring designers with the Rockwell Group who recently unveiled the Moxy hotel in New York’s Chelsea, the former flower district. In its Fleur Room, rich colours and patterns help to add texture to its plush forms and a disco ball like light hangs like the moon above. The big rose print on the banquettes is Veronese from Designers Guild Secret Garden Collection while the ombre lagune velvet on the pouf chairs is by Creations Metaphores. It costs €228 per metre.

Rockwellgroup.com; designersguild.com; kevinkellyinteriors.ie;creations-metaphores.com/en/

2) Bring the idea of forest bathing indoors. The ancient Japanese practice of disappearing deep into the forest minus devices to empty your mind is now voguing with the yoga set. Cole & Son’s Botanica in Forest Green will work wonders in period properties where you have good ceiling heights. It costs about €375 per roll, to order, at Brian S. Nolan. briansnolan.ie

3) Recreate the textural sense of fresh petals by surrounding yourself with luxe velvets and velours, adding botanical prints to help layer the room in an easy to achieve look from the in-house styling team at Home Sense. Pictured is just a suggestion of what you might find at the lucky dip set-up where you never know what’s in store until you cross the threshold. Go with an open mind and without a shopping list and you will find many treasures like the floral scatter cushions and a vase of fresh peonies, pictured, as well as talking point pieces such as the fuchsia footstool (€79.99); the heron floor lamp (€69.99); the jaguar, (€54.99); the cobalt candle (€8.99) and the tropical print, (€9.99). homesense.ie

4) Created for London Craft Week, this lichen-inspired patinated bronze collection is by industrial designer Charlotte Kingsnorth who has worked with luxury Italian fashion house Fendi on its new London flagship store to create intriguing displays for the brands smaller wearables. Her lichen collection includes mirrors and lighting, with the pendants pictured, in verdi and violet and rose and yellow colourways, each costing about €1,222, to order. The coffee table at the centre of the shot costs about €8,328, to order from cool creative emporium, The New Craftsmen.thenewcraftsmen.com

5) In any interesting garden, colour and texture clashes grow side by side. The stylists at Carpetright have laid its Villa Bright floral rug, about €55 per sq metre, atop its Revolution carpet, a twist in claret red, about €20 per sq metre. The room is painted a vermillion red below its dado rail and a marmalade orange velvet sofa (from about €2,700 - to order online from sofa.com) has been set onto the flooring to create a striking and simple effect. carpetright.co.uk; sofa.com

6) The Quintessence Border in jade is a Roman blind, one of a huge selection of botanicals available to order in custom sizes from UK-based Blinds to Go. This style costs from about €40 per blind and while the firm offers a free blackout blind option the semi-opaque nature of this design looks rather more beautiful in its natural state. blinds-2go.co.uk

7) Bed down with fragrant blooms with this Leighton Collection from Oasis Home. It features a botanical trail of Damascus roses, daisies and small birds digitally printed on to an ochre, reversible duvet cover and matching pillowcases set. It costs about €84 for a double, along with an extra set of housewife pillowcases, about €25, and a beautifully soft printed velvet cushion with a fringed trim edging, about €31, excluding delivery from the UK-based The French Bedroom Company. frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

8) Keep the ambient mood going in your garden way into the wee hours with some cleverly positioned lighting. These Barlooon lanterns are floral in shape and mounted on stainless steel spikes. Illuminated by solar-powered LED lights, the waterproof lanterns come in three sizes; small, 30cm in diameter; medium, 50cm wide; and large, 70cm. Prices for the German-made collection respectively range from about €145, €185 and €245 for the sizes. barlooon.com