10 upgrades that will add value to your home and 5 that probably won’t

The pandemic has changed people’s views about how their homes work, and what needs doing to improve it. It has also changed buyers’ views about what’s worth paying extra for.

Create a home office

The urgent need for a quiet space in which to work is perhaps the single biggest transformation in terms of how we view our homes. “We recently staged a two-bedroom apartment and, for the first time ever, set up the second bedroom as a home office because, for our target market of individuals or couples, that is what they will be using it as,” says estate agent Owen Reilly who specialises in city and docklands homes.