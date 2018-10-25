Interactive service guides house buyers in south Co Dublin

With 40,000 new homes scheduled for development in South County Dublin in the coming years, South Dublin County Council showed good foresight this week with the launch of a new walk-in centre and website where potential home buyers can gather information about housing and planning in the area.

MyDoorStep is a free service that pulls together and maps current and planned housing developments in south Co Dublin in a dedicated service centre at County Hall. Citizens can drop in and search the layered digital platform for additional information on childcare, education, health, recreation, retail and sporting facilities around the county.

More conveniently, the digital service, which covers areas including Clondalkin, Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Citywest, Rathcoole, Templeogue and Lucan, is available online via the website mydoorstep.ie. The idea is to eliminate the multiple services a prospective buyer would need to access if they were planning to buy in an area. The interactive maps on the website offer valuable information for anyone looking in a particular area.

The council says users will be “guided through the portal by knowledgeable council staff from its land use, planning and transportation department”.

Speaking at the launch, chief executive of South Dublin County Council, Daniel McLoughlin, said: “It is essential that the lifetime decision of purchasing a home is well-informed and thought-through. South Dublin County Council’s aim as a housing authority in welcoming people to the county is to make that process of information gathering as uncomplicated as possible.”