Improve, don’t move: 20 changes that will make you fall back in love with your home
How to install a sauna, convert an attic, switch to smart lighting... and more
1. Convert your attic
Pressed for space but stuck for budget? Then the only way is up. A quick look at the pitch of your roof will tell you if there’s an opportunity to create extra living space in your attic. If you have a high roof with the right kind of trusses you’ll have extra bedrooms in jig time.
But even if you’ve a relatively low roof and the wrong sort of trusses – the ones that look like the letter W - with a bit of work you can still have what might technically have to be called “storage space” but which could easily give you a nice new home office or kids’ den. An attic conversion with Velux-type roof windows to the rear keeps planners happy and doesn’t impinge on the 40sqm exemption limit for domestic extensions, so you can expand some more later.