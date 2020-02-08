Improve, don’t move: 20 changes that will make you fall back in love with your home

How to install a sauna, convert an attic, switch to smart lighting... and more

Barry McCall, Sandra O'Connell

Tired of your home and longing to move? These ideas could help you love it all over again

1. Convert your attic
Pressed for space but stuck for budget? Then the only way is up. A quick look at the pitch of your roof will tell you if there’s an opportunity to create extra living space in your attic. If you have a high roof with the right kind of trusses you’ll have extra bedrooms in jig time.

But even if you’ve a relatively low roof and the wrong sort of trusses – the ones that look like the letter W - with a bit of work you can still have what might technically have to be called “storage space” but which could easily give you a nice new home office or kids’ den. An attic conversion with Velux-type roof windows to the rear keeps planners happy and doesn’t impinge on the 40sqm exemption limit for domestic extensions, so you can expand some more later.

