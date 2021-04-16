I offered €315,000 for a house after a virtual viewing

I began the search for my ideal home as a single person in September 2020. Automatically outpriced of a house in south Co Dublin, I concluded that a two-bed apartment was the only option within reach. I set about arranging numerous property viewings. With three years of savings and mortgage combined, I had a reasonable budget of about €280,000.

Armed with a 12-month mortgage approval in principle, I was, as a sole applicant, fully aware the bidding process would prove to be a battle. I be competing not only against couples and families with more flexibility pricewise but also against property-hungry buy-to-let investors.