Hunting for an Irish holiday home? Here are nine with staycation appeal

Ireland is enjoying a staycation summer and, with foreign travel up in the air for some time to come, the attraction of an Irish holiday home is coming into focus. We’ve combed the cottage and coastal market to bring you nine of the nicest holiday homes

Ballure, Fanad Head, Co Donegal

Just across the headland from Fanad Lighthouse, almost at the top of the country, is this two-bedroom cottage, 79sq m (850sq ft), which is set just above the shore, has access to a shingle inlet where kids can crab and rock pool to their hearts’ content and with a deck sheltered from the prevailing winds by a rock outcrop. Let the pulse of the lighthouse and the sound of the sea drawing the shingle in and out lull you to sleep. The property comes to market with 41 acres so you can also dream of joining the grow-it-yourself (GIY) movement.

Price €295,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald, here

Clones Strand, Castletown, Co Wexford

If you’re looking for a blank canvas then this may be the glorious fixer-upper for you. The detached shack is set on 1.5 acres of elevated land and rock with direct access beach frontage, and comes with full planning for a modernist-style three-bedroom villa, 147sq m (1582sq ft) in size, designed by Fergus Flanagan Architects, that makes the most of its 180-degree sea views. Flanagan estimates it will cost a further €350,000 to €400,000 to realise this dream. The property is 30 minutes from the M50.

Price €300,000

Agent Warren Estates, here

Cappanacush Height, Cappanacush East, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co Kerry

The views from this extensive five-bedroom detached property frame Kenmare Bay, the Caha Mountains and the Beara peninsula to the west. Situated on an elevated site above Templenoe, about eight kilometres west of Kenmare, on the Ring of Kerry, the property includes a double-height livingroom around which is a galleried landing. The property, which was built in 2002, has an exposed timber frame and warming underfloor heating throughout.

Price €795,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Daly, here

An Gabha Dubh, Killacloran, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

This riverside property dates at least from the 17th century when it was a drover toll house, where you paid to cross the river Aughrim, prior to the building of Coates Bridge. On about three acres of landscaped grounds, the charming cut-stone house has timber-clad ceilings and beams and a studio with a large picture window over the water where you can watch the local wildlife; pine martens, otters, deer, stoats and red squirrels go about their daily business. Birdlife is busy too. An Gabha Dubh, the name of the house, is so called for the bird nests under the nearby bridge. The three-bedroom property, which measures 120sq m (1,921sq ft), is less than a mile from Aughrim village.

Price €375,000

Agent Clarke Auctioneers, here

Terryduff, Boffeenaun, Massbrook, Ballina, Co Mayo

If luxury is your thing then Terryduff, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom property complete with Philippe Starck bathroom fittings and a Leicht-designed kitchen, might be just your thing. Set on the shores of Co Mayo’s Lough Conn, with direct water access to one of Ireland’s prime inland fishing spots, famed for its brown trout and salmon, this post cottage extends to 183sq m (1,970sq ft).

Price €785,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald/Christies, here

Coast Road, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Situated just across the road from the pier in Ballyvaughan, this four-bedroom dormer bungalow has sea views from the conservatory to the side of the property and from the front stone-walled garden. Two of its four bedrooms are at first floor level and the back garden is sheltered from the Atlantic winds and has a sunny, southwest-facing aspect. The property, which measures 103sq m (1,110sq ft), is set on 0.5 of an acre and is within a short walk of the village’s shops and pubs.

Price €230,000

Agent Remax Professional Partners, here

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, West Cork

This timber-clad property has a verandah from where you can enjoy the rollers on Long Strand whatever the weather. The mile-long beach is popular with surfers, so you can watch them doing their thing while you slug out. The view looks across to Galley Head lighthouse and to the rear of the property, which is currently divided into two self-contained studios and totals 65sq m (699sq ft), is Castlefreke Forest. It is located six miles southwest of Clonakilty and is a mile from Roscarbery.

Price €295,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, here

Number 3 The Rookery, Cheekpoint, Co Waterford

This former fisherman’s cottage is one of six in a terrace that overlooks the broad expanse of fine fishing waters, where the rivers Barrow and Suir converge. Situated on the outskirts of the village of Cheekpoint, the house, which dates from around 1880, is in need of complete modernisation. At present its 55sq m (592sq ft) of space is laid out as one room upstairs and one room downstairs. The property comes with mooring rights and with space to park one car of the other side of the road to the front of the property.

Price €88,000

Agent Property Partners Phelan Herterich, here

Waterville House, Mountain Park, Carlingford, Co Louth

Situated high on a hill above the medieval village of Carlingford, with sea and mountain views, this five-bedroom detached property is only about 500m from the town as the crow flies, but about 1km away by car from the nearest shop. From its picture windows you can see the Irish Sea, Carlingford Lough, the Mourne Mountains and the peak of Slieve Foye, said to be the final resting place of Finn McCool. The property, which has three bedrooms on its first floor, measures 319 sq m (3,433sq ft).

Price €550,000

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, here