Can a virtual property viewing ever replace a physical one? Sellers of houses through the coronavirus crisis certainly hope so. Estate agencies nationwide have halted physical viewings of residential properties for now. Valuers, surveyors, conveyancing solicitors and house hunters – like the rest of us – are all holed up at home. But things are still happening, and in ways that might reshape how we buy and sell houses long after the virus is gone.

Virtual viewings

Looking for a home in south Dublin? It’s still possible to view 12 Laburnum Road in Clonskeagh today. For sale with DNG, house hunters can do a virtual 3D tour without ever leaving their homes.