Selling your home and buying another are two of the most stressful life events. Timing it to avoid an inconvenient and expensive gap is the holy grail. So how can you give yourself the best chance of getting it right?

For most, buying a house before selling your own is not a runner. For those who can’t, they must sell first and then buy. Though it’s a more financially secure option, and you’ll know exactly how much you have to spend, it is not without potential pitfalls.