How to futureproof your home for the new normal

A Zoom call in the box-room, a sales pitch in the attic, a college lecture in the kitchen – our homes have never worked so hard. Our place to sleep, eat and relax is now an office, school and university too. The pandemic won’t be with us forever, so rejigging space for lockdown living isn’t the answer. With the crisis shaking up norms and accelerating trends, how can we future-proof our homes, and how much will it cost?

Working from home is a new normal that’s becoming just normal. Some 94 per cent of people want to work remotely some or all the time post-pandemic, an NUI Galway survey has found. Employers will have to take heed to retain talent. Some college students have always lived at home, but this year, 60 per cent are doing so, according to Zurich. Parents weighing up paying €1,000 a month for a child to live away may well balk.