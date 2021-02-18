How to choose and buy the perfect apartment in Ireland

City planners have called time on the three-bed semi, signalling that apartment living in the years ahead will be much more the norm. For many singles, couples, small families and downsizers buying this year, an apartment will already be their first choice. But how can you buy the right one?

Who is buying?

The big story around apartments in recent years is “build to rent”. This is where entire newly built developments are purchased by an institutional investor for long-term rental. However, units in smaller new schemes don’t tend to go this route and with individual landlords exiting the rental market in droves, there are second-hand apartments to be had. A trawl of MyHome.ie shows about 1,200 apartments for sale in Ireland right now, some 700 of them in Dublin.