How to buy a €450,000 house or apartment for a quarter less
Using State incentives can slash the cost of a new home – but watch out for the small print
In short supply: the new-homes market is likely to be less than bountiful this year. Photograph: iStock/Getty
It may sound like a gimmick, but it isn’t. Yes, by using existing State incentives, such as the help-to-buy scheme, as well as the forthcoming shared-equity initiative, it will soon be possible to secure a significant discount on the cost of a new home.
Below we’ll show you how to do it, but it might leave you wondering if, without such incentives, which may well have an inflationary effect on property prices, you could not have just bought the home for less to begin with.