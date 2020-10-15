How Irish overseas are hastening their return home

‘When you can work anywhere, why not live where you love?’: Many Irish emigrants are looking to move home

Joanne Hunt

There’s a flow of Irish emigrants house hunting back in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

There’s a flow of Irish emigrants house hunting back in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

Overseas Irish returning here to retire isn’t new. But world events may be drawing them home years sooner. Brexit and Trump have driven some to second-guess their second home. A pandemic has brought family ties into sharper focus as well. With work now untethered from place, there’s a flow of Irish emigrants house hunting back here.

Bring them home

Returning emigrants citing world events as their motive to move is something estate agent Shane Flanagan of DNG Flanagan Ford in Sligo is hearing more of. “I have people bidding from Arizona who they say they are unhappy with where America is at the moment, how it is dealing with Covid and Trump’s policies. They want to come back.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.