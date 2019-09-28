Mike Reed’s camper is parked on the side of the road alongside the boundary to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley. To one side of his vehicle are the well-kept playing fields and tree-lined avenues of Stanford’s campus. To the other, traffic whirs past along the six-lane El Camino Real.

This patch of roadside is home to Reed (53), and his camper is one in a long row of recreational vehicles, or RVs, that line El Camino Real, day and night. “I can save a lot more money living here on the street than anywhere else,” says Reed.