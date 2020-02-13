Greystones and Delgany: Easy living at the end of the Dart line

Greystones, where much of the new homes activity in Co Wicklow has been focused, remains the most popular part of the county’s coastal offerings with about 250-300 properties being sold here annually for the past three years.

While it takes between 40 minutes and an hour to reach Dublin city centre by car depending on the time of day and the traffic, or 50 minutes by Dart, Greystones is increasingly considered to be a suburb of the capital. Yet it still feels wonderfully removed from the hustle and bustle of Dublin thanks to its strong ecosystem of schools and recreational and sporting amenities. It offers families a real sense of community.

For a waterside address there are apartments available at Glenveagh Homes’ Marina Village later this month with large one-bedroom units 51sq m (549sq ft), from €405,000, while two-bedroom apartments of 81sq m (872sq ft) are asking from €510,000. A two-bedroom penthouse, with stunning sea views and extending to 104sq m (1,120sq ft) costs from €885,000.

Some weeks later, Glenveagh will launch sizeable four to five-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses with semis of 228sq m (2,454sq ft) starting from €990,000. Prices for a detached house with the same number of bedrooms and 225sq m (2,422sq ft) will start from €1.15 million.

There are three-bed houses in the latest phase at Cairn Homes’ Glenheron scheme.These are 113sq m (1,216sq ft) in size and are available from €450,000. The four-beds at Glenheron 128sq m (1,378sq ft) start from €499,950 while four-bed detached houses of 134sq m (1,442sq ft) are asking from €585,000.

If you’re feeling at all romantic given the day that’s in it tomorrow, then The Valentine at SeaGreen, on Chapel Road in Blacklion, just outside the town is a four-bedroom house of 152sq m (1, 636sq ft) by the Wood Group that is asking from €550,000.

Delgany

Greystones’ nearest neighbour, Delgany, is another north Wicklow enclave which is fast becoming one of Dublin’s most-popular adopted “suburbs”. Situated less than 3km inland, it’s a place that offers good food and a village vibe

In terms of brand new home schemes, there is Eastmount by D|Res Properties whose three-bedroom houses of 119sq m (1,280sq ft) will start from €485,000 while the four-bedroom, 136sq m (1,463sq ft) units will start from €540,000 through SherryFitzGerald New Homes.

When complete, the neighbouring Churchlands development by local builders, the Wood Group, will comprise 74 new homes. Sixty of these are three-bedroom and a large proportion will have attic styles that can be converted should you find you need extra room. Launching after Easter, the prices for these homes have yet to be confirmed.

Ashcroft is a small boutique development of just eight houses on Chapel Road by Earlsfort Homes that will offer three, four and five-bedroom units. At Delgany Close, three-bedroom homes from terraced to detached and ranging in size from 103sq m (1,109sq ft) to 117sq m (1,259sq ft) are expected to start from the mid €400,000s upwards, says SherryFitzGerald’s New Homes director Colm Byrne.

Lowdown: Greystones/Delgany

Distance to Dublin city centre: 31kilometres Connectivity: The Dart offers a really scenic commute. It takes an hour to reach Pearse/Westland Row and just under over the hour to journey to Connolly Station. While you can drive to Dublin city centre in 40 minutes during off peak via the N11, it will take well over an hour in rush hour traffic.The 84x is a Monday-to-Friday Dublin Bus service aimed at commuters that has you in Eden Quay from Greystones train station in 50 minutes.

Population: Municipal area (including Delgany) is 26,323