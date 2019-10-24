With the number of citizens aged 65 and over expected to reach one million in the next decade, where to live out one’s golden years is set to become a national conversation. As the older population looks set to soar, cashing out and “right-sizing” are property trends to watch.

With children fledged and flown some find themselves maintaining a house too large for their needs. Tending to garden and gutters, heating rarely used rooms and paying property tax for the privilege can start to feel like a drain. But if you choose to downsize, what’s the first step?