Generation downsize: How to trade down to a smaller home
Tending to gardens, heating rarely used rooms and paying property tax for the privilege? Maybe it's time to cash out.
As you age, you may need to adapt your new home.
With the number of citizens aged 65 and over expected to reach one million in the next decade, where to live out one’s golden years is set to become a national conversation. As the older population looks set to soar, cashing out and “right-sizing” are property trends to watch.
With children fledged and flown some find themselves maintaining a house too large for their needs. Tending to garden and gutters, heating rarely used rooms and paying property tax for the privilege can start to feel like a drain. But if you choose to downsize, what’s the first step?