Pick of the bunch at Bloom: must see gardens inspired by the Wild Atlantic Way and enchanted woods

Over the last 11 years it’s become one of the most anticipated highlights of the Irish horticultural year, a great coming together of nursery growers, garden designers, landscapers, florists, botanical artists, arborists, plantaholics and – of course – lots and lots of gardeners.

But after one of the toughest growing seasons in memory and the damage caused to nurseries’ valuable plant stock, polytunnels and glasshouses as well as to the vulnerable landscape and design industry by Storm Ophelia and the Beast from the East, this year’s Bloom deserves (and needs) the Irish public’s appreciative support more than ever.

Garden of Hope

Bloom of yesteryear: Garden of Hope which was sponsored by Teagasc. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The financial fall-out from these sorts of extreme weather events means that this summer will be make-or-break time for some of the smaller Irish businesses coming to this year’s show, which is organised by Bord Bia. So get yourself to the Phoenix Park next week. Ogle the show gardens created by some of our most talented designers. Admire the wonderful plant displays and exquisite floral designs. Chat to the nursery owners. Last but not least, show your support with a few well-chosen purchases. In the meantime, here’s a little look at what’s in store:

Bloom’s bevy of beautiful show gardens have traditionally been its greatest attraction as designers vie with each other for gold medals and in particular for the much-coveted Best in Show award. But you will find a more-than-worthy rival in the showground’s Nursery & Floral Marquee, where the giant tent will play home to The Wilde Atlantic Garden, an award-winning display of rare ferns by nurseryman Billy Alexander, owner of the 44-acre Robinsonian-style Kells Bay Gardens in Co Kerry.

Billy Alexander

The Robinsonian gardens of Kells bay in southwest Kerry Photograph: Richard Johnston

Alexander will be bringing his Bloom display to Dublin fresh from the silver-gilt success of his Chelsea Flower Show debut in London earlier this week where he was also one of a handful of exhibitors invited by the RHS to meet England’s Queen Elizabeth on her traditional walkabout of the Chelsea showgrounds. What did they talk about?

Billy Alexander in conversation with Queen Elizabeth on all things green and garden.

Apparently HRH showed great interest in his exhibit as well as in the location of Kells Bay House and Gardens and how its benign but rainy microclimate is favourable to the cultivation of so many choice plant species.

Oliver and Liat Schurmann

Cellist Jenny Dowdall playing in FBD Insurance’s Transition which was designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Seasoned exhibitors Liat and Oliver Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery (who took the prized Best in Show award last year) are once again the bookies’ favourites with their large show garden for Savills. A contemporary corporate rooftop garden design, it will feature an airy glass structure capped with a green roof and surrounded by the subtle, sophisticated planting that’s become one of the hallmarks of this talented couple’s work. Their design also features a theme common to many of this year’s Bloom entries, that of the garden as a shared or communal restorative space where we can nurture our health and wellbeing and reconnect with nature as well as with each other.

That same theme is central to Fingal County Council’s entry, which showcases its plans to create a public greenway along part of the north Dublin coastline. Designed in collaboration with Blanchardstown Institute of Technology, the completed show garden will highlight the ways in which these kinds of large, public, pollinator-friendly green spaces do so much to promote health and wellbeing while supporting biodiversity and helping to counter the effects of climate change. The design incorporates a natural playground area for children, a native wildflower meadow and a central “swale” (an excavated hollow used in sustainable urban drainage systems, or Suds, as an environmentally-friendly solution to the problems urban flash-flooding).

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council’s entry

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown's splendid garden is designed by chief of parks Ruairí Ó Dúlaing in conjunction with landscape architect Nicola Haines.

Similarly, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council’s entry, designed by its chief of parks Ruairí Ó Dúlaing in conjunction with landscape architect Nicola Haines, shines a torch on Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council’s recent purchase of the historic Fernhill estate in Sandyford. Owned by the Walker family for many years, its large gardens have been described as one of the treasures of Co Dublin. Incorporating a woodland playground, community garden and reclaimed birch walls, the completed show garden celebrates Fernhill’s recent conversion to a public park while highlighting the council’s firm commitment to preserving and protecting its rich biodiversity and exceptional plant collection.

Enchanted Wood

Peter O’Brien’s small garden featuring a charming tree house made to his bespoke design.

Sometimes, though, we want our gardens to be places to retreat to in search of solitude. If that sounds more up your street (or tree, in this particular case), then keep an eye out for Enchanted Wood, a small garden created by Peter O’ Brien featuring a charming tree house made to his bespoke design.

Meanwhile, for those in search of clever, practical design ideas that could be easily incorporated into any garden, there will be plenty to choose from. Examples include seasoned Bloom exhibitor Alan Rudden, whose large show garden Living La Vida 120 will be recreated at Hampton Court Garden Show later this summer; former Best in Show winner Niall Maxwell and Marina Andreeva’s Deep Play large show garden for FBD Insurance; award-winning designer Kevin Dennis’s Fruit Juice Matters garden.

Melanie Webb’s Growing Shed small garden highlights the rich rewards of taking a sustainable design approach to the smallest of urban outdoor spaces, and last but not least, the winning design from this year’s Super Garden which will be revealed at the show. Also vying for a gold medal is Andrew Christopher Dunne’s large seaside garden design. Meanwhile Bloom’s Postcard Garden category proves as popular as ever with 22 entries at this year’s show – celebrating a rich diversity of topics, from architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s enduring influence (Inchicore College’s entry) to the importance of roadside verges as potential wildlife corridors (KWTB Garden Group).

Billy Alexander’s Chelsea-winning display and Bloom’s show gardens aside, don’t miss the rest of the wonderful plant displays/stands in the nursery & floral marquee by some of the country’s best specialist nurseries, many of whom are members of the Irish Specialist Nurseries Association as well as the floral displays and practical demos by AOIFA (Association of Irish Floral Artists).

Park life at Bloom

Galway Girls Joanna Murray, Marie Reilly, Barbara Whyte from Loughrea dressed up for a day out at Bloom in the Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson /The Irish Times

ISBA is also back with an exhibition of botanical art work in the marquee by its members as is Bloom’s outdoor gallery of garden sculpture, Sculpture in the Park, curated by Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan of The Kildare Gallery at Carton House. Bloom’s Garden Expert stage will also play host to a diverse range of gardening experts including Gerry Daly, Paraic Horkan. Mick Kelly, Peter Dowdall and American garden writer and urban gardener Ellen Mary while the Irish Garden magazine will also have its own expert contributors on hand at its stand to offer growing tips and horticultural advice.

Blooming marvel

A previous show garden at Bloom. Photograph: Richard Johnston

Easy on the eye. Photograph: : Richard Johnston

When? From Thursday 31st May to Monday 4th June

Tickets? Best purchased online from bloominthepark.com, either as e-tickets or for collection at the Bloom box office on arrival, with prices from €16-€25 (free admission for children under 16). Tickets will also be available to buy at the gates and come with a map plus a detailed timetable of all events.

Travel? The easiest way to reach the show grounds, which are situated in the Visitor Centre in Ashtown Demesne, is by using the free shuttle bus service provided by Bord Bia (this runs from Parkgate Street) or by bike, in which case you can avail of the showgrounds’ free on-site park-and-lock facilities. If travelling by car, parking is available in two designated car parks in the park (Red Car Park A and Green Car Park B) at a daily rate of €5 and will be directed by a team of traffic controllers . Wheelchairs are also available free of charge, courtesy of Shop Mobility , the scheme funded by the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland.

Dining? From dedicated picnic grounds and over a hundred delicious artisan foodstalls to more formal restaurants such as the Country Crest Food Fayre and the Bloom Bistro (pre-book a table by calling 087-4376441 or emailing amy@withtaste.ie ), there’s something to suit everyone.

Any final words of advice? Come prepared for the weather, wear sun cream and comfy, waterproof shoes and bring a raincoat/compact umbrella, a bottle of water and some ready cash as there’s often a queue for the ATMs. If you’re buying plants, use one of the two free plant creches to temporarily store them. If you’re a dedicated plantaholic, you’ll get the most bang for your buck by waiting until 3pm on the last day of the show (Monday, June 4th) when the show gardens begin to be dismantled and plants are sold off to the highest bidderz.