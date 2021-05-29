Back-garden bars: How to build or buy one, and what it costs
Save on babysitters and taxis with a professionally installed set-up or home-made hut
An artist friend designed the logo that is stencilled on to Darragh McGrane’s bar in Ratoath, Co Meath. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Home garden bars, tucked into gardens around the country, are helping to enhance the outdoors experience for many. And when it comes to style and budget, there’s something for everyone.
Fun and sun
McGrane’s Club Tropicana, a bar in the garden of a four-bed semi in Ratoath, Co Meath, will celebrate its first anniversary this summer.