Fixer uppers in good city locations lined up for online auction

Online auction specialist BidX1 has a number of properties from Dublin’s most sought -after residential areas included in their next sale on June 18th.

Those looking for a “project” may be interested in Ashtown Mews. Located on Islington Avenue in the prime south Dublin suburb of Sandycove, this 74sq m (800sq ft) end-of-terrace mews house requires complete refurbishment throughout, but also offers great potential thanks to its guide price of €260,000 and enviable position close to the seafront.

Moving inland but still on the south side of the city, BidX1 has two properties for sale in Stillorgan and Sandyford respectively.

7 Whately Place, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, is guiding at a price of €520,000

In the first instance, a guide price of € 520,000 has been set for number 7 Whately Place. With 104sq m (1,119sq ft), this three-bed mid-terrace house is situated just off the Upper Kilmacud Road and close to Stillorgan village, making it a relatively affordable opportunity for those seeking a family home in a prime suburb. While the house has its own designated parking space, buyers should note the requirement to pay an annual service charge. The fee for 2020 amounted to about €1,000.

First-time buyers and investors meanwhile will be drawn to the sale of apartment 504 at the Beacon South Quarter scheme in the nearby Sandyford Business District. This fifth-floor unit has two double bedrooms, one en suite, one family bathroom, and a living room and kitchen area distributed across 75sq m (807sq ft). The property has a large balcony and designated car parking space and is being offered for sale with vacant possession at a guide price of €290,000. The Beacon South Quarter scheme is well-located within a short walk of the offices of a range of major employers now located in Sandyford, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Vodafone. The development’s appeal to owner-occupiers and investors is added to by its proximity to the Luas green line and the M50 motorway.

Glenaire, 1 Wellington Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is guiding at €350,000

Closer to Dublin city centre, buy-to-let investors may be attracted to the 6.2 per cent gross yield on offer at number 1 Wellington Lane in Ballsbridge. Located at the heart of the Dublin 4 embassy belt and within a short walk of the city’s central business district, Glenaire comprises a two-bed end-of-terrace mews with 58sq m (624sq ft), off-street parking to the front and a garden to the rear. Priced at €350,000, the property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €21,600 per annum.

Nearby an end-of-terrace period property at 31 Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6, is being offered with vacant possession. An impressive property, it needs refurbishment, but is likely to appeal to an investor or owner occupier. The bidding will start at €600,000.

Number 3A Whitworth Place in Drumcondra, Dublin 3, meanwhile, is an affordable offering at a guide price of € 230,000. The one-bedroom mid-terrace has 55sq m (592sq ft) and comes with off-street parking and a yard to the rear. Given its location within a short walk of Croke Park, the Mater Hospital, Drumcondra train station and the IFSC, this house may have appeal for first-time buyers and prospective landlords.

Ballintaggart House in Dingle, Co Kerry, is for sale along with 12 holiday homes at a guide price of €2.1m

Outside the capital, BidX1 has an offering of an entirely different scope at Ballintaggart House in Dingle, Co Kerry at its commercial auction on June 25th. A popular wedding venue with views over Dingle Bay, it has been listed with a guide price of € 2.1 million. The property briefly comprises a five-bedroom guesthouse, 12 holiday homes, stables and staff living quarters. Thomas O’Dowd, who is handling the sale for BidX1, says there is potential for further development as the property is situated on almost 20 acres.