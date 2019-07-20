What’s coming up in the auction rooms

Forthcoming auctions

Saturday, July 20th: O’Donovan Auction Rooms, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick to include old GAA medals, Limerick silver and period furniture. See odonovan.ie

Monday, July 22nd: Oliver Usher, Kells, Co Meath, over 600 lots to include three large sideboards €300-€800, including one by Robert Strahan of Dublin. Victorian breakfront fitted wardrobe €600-€800, Edwardian secretaire bookcase €1,200-€1,500, garden statuary, silver, books, paintings, a suit of armour, jewellery and medals. See usherauctions.com

Monday, July 22nd: Mullen’s Auction Rooms, Old Bray Road, Co Dublin, period furniture to include Georgian grandfather clock by Charles Morgan. See mullenslaurelpark.com

Tuesday, July 23rd: Fonsie Mealy, Chatsworth Summer Fine Art Auction, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, to include dolls’ houses owned by Vivien Greene, military items, maritime paintings, Irish English and European art, furniture, silver and Chinese porcelain. See fonsiemealy.ie

Tuesday, July 23rd, and Wednesday, July 24th: Chorley’s Auction near Cheltenham, to include lots of Irish interest. A 19th-century photo album of 13 mounted photographs of Broomfield House, now the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin, depicting Victorian country life £100-£150, a late 18th-century mahogany wine bottle holder £400-£600, and a Limerick silver ladle, by Joseph Johns from 1760, £2,000-£3,000. See chorleys.com

Saturday, July 27th: Sean Eacrett, Cloneyhurke House, Cloneyhurke, Portarlington, Co Offaly. Entire contents of Cloneyhurke House, gardens and outbuildings to include an array of religious statues and artefacts collected over a period of 30 years, with 50 statues in various sizes, from plaster to highly carved 19th century Irish timber pieces. Lots also include period furniture, a brass dial long case clock by J.D Rowe of Maryborough, Portlaoise €2,000-€3000, and a 19th-century walnut centre table €1,000-€2,000. See seaneacrettantiques.ie

Tuesday, July 30th, and Wednesday, July 31st: Victor Mee, Belturbet, Co Cavan, The Clermont Collection Advertising and Pub Memorabilia and Architectural Fittings Sale, from the Clermont Arms pub in Co Louth, to include a large and rare collection of old advertising signs and memorabilia. See victormeeauctions.ie

Saturday, August 3rd, and Monday, August 5th: Dolan’s Art Auction, Ballyconneely, Co Galway to include 500 lots by Irish and international artists including Nano Reid, Sean Keating, Henry Morgan, Cecil Maguire and John Shinnors. Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags are also listed. See dolansart.com

Sunday, August 11th: Dolan’s Art Auction, Dooagh, Achill, Co Mayo will see the island have its first ever art auction to include 200 lots. See dolansart.com